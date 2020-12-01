DAGUANNO, WILLIAM With great sadness, we announce the passing of William Daguanno, at home, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 62. Unwavering father to three boys: Larry (Amanda), Michael (Roberta) and Jonathan. Proud Nonno to Alice. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Elena Flora Daguanno (née Brandolino). He is survived by his father, Gioacchino "Jack"; siblings, Rosanna and John (Karen); partner, Darlene; and mother to his children, Elaine. Starting alongside Jack's cabinet making business, he spent over 30 years as a passionate general contractor. He thrived at maintaining relationships with everyone in his life, whether as a professional, friend, confidant, neighbour, host, card/golf partner, hockey coach, sponsor, mentor, jokester, and often many at the same time. Bill will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends.



