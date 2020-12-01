1/1
WILLIAM DAGUANNO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAGUANNO, WILLIAM With great sadness, we announce the passing of William Daguanno, at home, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 62. Unwavering father to three boys: Larry (Amanda), Michael (Roberta) and Jonathan. Proud Nonno to Alice. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Elena Flora Daguanno (née Brandolino). He is survived by his father, Gioacchino "Jack"; siblings, Rosanna and John (Karen); partner, Darlene; and mother to his children, Elaine. Starting alongside Jack's cabinet making business, he spent over 30 years as a passionate general contractor. He thrived at maintaining relationships with everyone in his life, whether as a professional, friend, confidant, neighbour, host, card/golf partner, hockey coach, sponsor, mentor, jokester, and often many at the same time. Bill will be deeply missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved