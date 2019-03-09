Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" DALZIEL. View Sign

DALZIEL, WILLIAM "BILL" Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, Ontario, on March 6, 2019, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth ("Betty" nee Barr) and sister Jenny. Survived by his daughter Fiona, son-in-law Anthony, sister Agnes, brother John (Margaret) and sister-in-law Jennifer (Bill). Born in Ayr, Scotland, Bill immigrated to Canada in 1965 with his wife and daughter. He worked for years in the aircraft industry in Scotland and Canada, retiring from Bombardier (DeHavilland) in 1994. Thank you to the staff of Port Credit Retirement Residences for their care and compassion in the last years of his life. Thank you for the friendship and support of the many residents at Port Credit. Respecting Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. He will be cremated and his ashes interred in Scotland.

