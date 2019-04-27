Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DANIEL CARROLL. View Sign Obituary

CARROLL, WILLIAM DANIEL April 11, 1927 – April 16, 2019 Handsome, charming, always elegantly appointed, Bill was well read and well-travelled, a true bon vivant with a kind heart and gentle spirit. He was devoted to his sisters and their families through his life. Bill died at Toronto General Hospital five days after his 92nd birthday after a long slow decline. Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Betty (Alan), Hester (Bill), Justina (Joe), his nephews Peter and David, and niece Anne, he is much missed by his sister Mary Carroll and his remaining nieces and nephews, as well as his dear friend Greg. An excellent chef and master gardener, he loved his pug, Casey; luxury travel on cruise ships; reading multiple newspapers a day; and watching tennis and golf on TV. The youngest son of William Carroll and Bernadette Brydges, Bill attended De La Salle College in Toronto, as well as McMaster and University of Toronto, majoring in business. He was a great companion to his widowed mother, living with her in Burlington until her death in 1964, before eventually returning to Toronto where Yonge and Bloor was his preferred intersection. Later in life, Bill worked as a senior clerk and expediter for Amdahl where he was a proud and valued employee. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Basil's Catholic Parish, Toronto, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 with interment to follow at a later date.

