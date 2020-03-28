|
OLSON, WILLIAM (BILL) DANIEL Passed away peacefully, at Michael Garron Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 72. Bill was an extraordinarily talented scientist, philosopher, artist and gentleman. He received his BSc and MPhil. from the University of Toronto. Bill was the cherished son of the late Kay and Bill Olson. Beloved brother of Laura, Cathy (Murray), and the late Paula. Loved uncle and great-uncle to Bill, Susan, Murray (predeceased), Michael, Paula, Danny and their families. Dearest friend of Sherry Griffiths and Scott Morrison. A private family service to take place. For online condolences, please visit www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020