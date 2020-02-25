|
EVANS, WILLIAM DAVID 1955 - 2020 Born in Bathurst, New Brunswick, on December 16, 1955. Died in Sarnia, Ontario, on February 11, 2020. Predeceased by his father Stephen William Evans. Predeceased by his siblings, Stephanie (Kiec), Frank Evans, Charlotte Evans and Robert Evans. Already missed by his mother Marguerite Evans, sister Kathy and brother John. Also missed by brothers-in-law Robert Fader and Edward Kiec. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and great-niece and nephews. He was a graduate of Don Mills Collegiate and University of Toronto, and received his Masters from the University of Guelph. He was a gymnast and coach. He retired as a Professor of Business at Centennial College. "Willie" was a man of many talents, but will be remembered most for his kind spirit, witty comments and making us laugh. Close friend of John Watts, Pat Dottin, and the Holden clan. A celebration of William's life will take place at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020