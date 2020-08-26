1/1
WILLIAM DAVID HUGHEY
HUGHEY, WILLIAM DAVID William (Bill) David Hughey passed away August 22, 2020. He was born in Brampton to Ira and Myrtle (Hillock) Hughey. He is survived by his sister Pat. Bill was loved by many and will be missed and forever remembered by his cousins and many friends, especially his longtime friend, Glenn Yorke. Upon graduation from Victoria College, Bill taught English at the Parry Sound High School and then for many years at York Mills Collegiate in North York. He felt he had chosen the right profession and the right school. For many years he enjoyed living at Rosedale Glen in Toronto and spending time at his family cottage. Although Bill had many special interests he was passionate about classic film, theatre and all things related to nature and wildlife. For those wishing to contribute in Bill's name, he was a loyal contributor to Haven of the Heart (Animal Sanctuary), Eco Justice and several other nature and wildlife charities. Warm appreciation for Chris Boyce, Renee Henriques, the Personal Support Workers (PSWs) at ComForCare, the physicians and staff at Bridgepoint Hospital (4 South) and at Mount Sinai Hospital (12 South) for taking great care of Bill over the last few months. A private interment took place at the Brampton Cemetery.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
