Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Patrick REDDALL. View Sign

REDDALL, William David Patrick As it written: "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him." Proud alumnus and teacher from St. Michael's College School. Class of 1957, University of Toronto. Loving husband and best friend to wife Judy. Survived by son David, daughter Amy and grandchildren Nora and Stella. Memorial service to be observed at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power Street, Toronto, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Betty's, 240 King Street East, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Castleview Wychwood Towers, 351 Christie Street, 4th Floor C, Toronto.

REDDALL, William David Patrick As it written: "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him." Proud alumnus and teacher from St. Michael's College School. Class of 1957, University of Toronto. Loving husband and best friend to wife Judy. Survived by son David, daughter Amy and grandchildren Nora and Stella. Memorial service to be observed at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power Street, Toronto, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Betty's, 240 King Street East, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Castleview Wychwood Towers, 351 Christie Street, 4th Floor C, Toronto. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close