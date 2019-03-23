REDDALL, William David Patrick As it written: "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love Him." Proud alumnus and teacher from St. Michael's College School. Class of 1957, University of Toronto. Loving husband and best friend to wife Judy. Survived by son David, daughter Amy and grandchildren Nora and Stella. Memorial service to be observed at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power Street, Toronto, on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Betty's, 240 King Street East, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Castleview Wychwood Towers, 351 Christie Street, 4th Floor C, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019