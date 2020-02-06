|
|
DIDUCH, WILLIAM "BILL" November 1, 1917 – January 28, 2020 A gentle soul with a strong mind and will has yielded to a tired body and is now at rest. Bill Diduch passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital, surrounded by family, after 102 years of life. Loving husband of Ella; brother of Leon, Olive, Mary, Harry, Tony; father of Jim, John (Pierrette), Betty (Mike), Michael (Anne), Sandy (Dave); grandfather of Jeff (Biff), Chris, Kim (Jason), Melinda (Tod), Sarah, Allison; great-grandfather of Caroline and Reid. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020