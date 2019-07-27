Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DONALD (DON) CLOUSTON. View Sign Obituary

CLOUSTON, WILLIAM DONALD (DON) May 8, 1925 - July 18, 2019 Balsam Lake, Kawarthas Don, WWII Veteran (1st Canadian Parachute Battalion), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and caregivers on July 18, 2019, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Loving husband for 68 years of Jean (predeceased in 2016). Beloved father of 9, Sandy, Diane (Ron), Dave (Sue), Judy, Irene (Ralph), Tom (Lil), Barb (Pat), Bill and Mike (Janice). Doting grandfather of 17, Kathy, Angie, Tammy, Kyle, Shannon, Nicole, Steve, Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, Alison, Veda, Michaela, Matthew, Kathryn, Paige and Owen and great-grandfather of 6, Olivia, Charlie, Anna, Hadlie, Pippa and Jaxson. Don loved spending time "puttering around" his home on Balsam Lake. He was happiest when hanging out with his large family at "the lake". We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Alena Hung, the nurses, staff and volunteers at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their compassion and excellent care of Don over the past 19 months which enabled us to enjoy this additional time with him. Many thanks to his extended family and friends for all their support of Don over the years. A Celebration of Life for Don will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Lions Hall, 9 Grundy Road, Coboconk, ON K0M 1K0. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON.

CLOUSTON, WILLIAM DONALD (DON) May 8, 1925 - July 18, 2019 Balsam Lake, Kawarthas Don, WWII Veteran (1st Canadian Parachute Battalion), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and caregivers on July 18, 2019, at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Loving husband for 68 years of Jean (predeceased in 2016). Beloved father of 9, Sandy, Diane (Ron), Dave (Sue), Judy, Irene (Ralph), Tom (Lil), Barb (Pat), Bill and Mike (Janice). Doting grandfather of 17, Kathy, Angie, Tammy, Kyle, Shannon, Nicole, Steve, Andrew, Nathan, Daniel, Alison, Veda, Michaela, Matthew, Kathryn, Paige and Owen and great-grandfather of 6, Olivia, Charlie, Anna, Hadlie, Pippa and Jaxson. Don loved spending time "puttering around" his home on Balsam Lake. He was happiest when hanging out with his large family at "the lake". We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Alena Hung, the nurses, staff and volunteers at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their compassion and excellent care of Don over the past 19 months which enabled us to enjoy this additional time with him. Many thanks to his extended family and friends for all their support of Don over the years. A Celebration of Life for Don will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Lions Hall, 9 Grundy Road, Coboconk, ON K0M 1K0. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, ON. Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close