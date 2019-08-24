WARREN, DR. WILLIAM DONALD Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Don Warren, age 94 years, beloved husband of the late Julia and Mildred Elizabeth. Dear father of Pat (Chris) and the late Doug and Bob. Dear uncle to Rob Warren. He is survived by his granddaughter Kristi (Stephen Davies), great-grandchildren Piper, Fin and Tilly, stepdaughter Julia (Peter Varga), step-grandson Peter (Mandy) and step-great-grandchildren Derek and Lucas. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Ethel Warren (nee Robson), his brother Dr. Douglas Warren (Dorothy) and sister Mary. Don was born in 1924 in Fenelon Falls and lived a full life. A Family Celebration of Don's Life was held at the Family Cottage. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Ross Memorial Rehab Floor for their wonderful care. Donations to the rehab unit at the Ross Memorial Hospital or charity of your choice would be much appreciated. To leave an online condolence, make a donation or share a story, please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019