GLYNN, WILLIAM DOUGLAS William Douglas Glynn passed away at home in Toronto, Canada, on May 26, 2020, at the age of 71, surrounded by love and tears. Bill is survived by his wife Elaine of 50 years, sons, Douglas (partner Edward) and Richard (wife Chrissy) and adorable grandchildren, Enzo and Elaina. He also leaves behind a brother Rick (wife Sharon) and sisters, Janeen (husband Mark) and Nancy, and many friends. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Bill studied at the University of Iowa before moving to Canada. Bill loved architecture, fine paintings, books, fast cars and hot weather with cold beer. Bill and Elaine travelled the world and its great cities, renovated old houses and took the grandchildren to museums to (according to Elaina) see "dead things". Devoted to his children and grandchildren, Bill will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Bill would agree: "If we could be reborn wherever we chose, how crowded Rome would be". Floral tributes gratefully declined, please consider donation to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care (tlcpc.org), which provided Bill with compassionate care. A Remembrance Service will be scheduled in late August for wider family and friends. For more information and to leave messages of condolence visit www.dignitymemorial.com /obituaries
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.