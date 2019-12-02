Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DOUGLAS (DOUG) SCOTT. View Sign Obituary

SCOTT, WILLIAM DOUGLAS (DOUG) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of William Doug Scott in his home at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Lova Scott. Loving father or Peggy Pleasance (Rick) and predeceased by Alvin Scott (Susan) and Barb Clarke. Cherished grandpa to Andrew (Melissa), Kevin (Lyndsey), Heather (Brent), Alex (Cory), Nathan and Devon. Cherished great-grandpa (GG) to Maxwell, Jackson, Bennett, Easton, Claire, Graham, Hugh, Ava and Lyla. Doug joined the Royal Canadian Airforce in 1943 and served for 26 years in Canada and Europe. He then retired and went to work for McDonell Douglas Aircraft until their contract was finished. He then returned to Base Borden and worked till another retirement. Doug enjoyed being with his family, being able to be in his garden, lawn bowling and attending outings. He will be greatly missed and held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 160 King St. S., Alliston, on Friday, December 6, 2019 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation or Royal Canadian Legion Branch 171 (Cenotaph Fund) would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705- 435-3535.

