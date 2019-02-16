Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DOUGLAS VAN MEER. View Sign

VAN MEER, WILLIAM DOUGLAS Quietly, peacefully, drawing as little attention to himself as he did for most of his life, Doug went to be with his LORD and Savior on February 12, 2019 in his 95th year. He joins his wife Edna, who predeceased him in January 2016, in heaven. As Alzheimer's took its toll on his mind, he held onto the phrase, "in our Savior's precious name" and that was his sure hope. He was a beloved father to Beth (John), Jim (Dee) and Don (Joy Ann); grandfather to Melissa (Jason), Jessica (David), Joel (Erin), Daniel (Annelies), Claire (Nick), Ryan (Ania) and Tim (Sarah); and great-grandfather to Amie, Ashley, Ava, Noah, Ainsley, James, Ella, Asher, Louisa and Max. He also leaves behind his brother Ron (Marilyn). He was an example of commitment, and faithfulness, of sacrificial giving, and of honouring God by honouring others and loving his family. "…and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Ps. 23:6 A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON L3R 5G1). A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. at Markham Bible Chapel (50 Cairns Drive, Markham, ON L3P 6G9), followed by a reception and a private burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada. Online condolences can be made at



