Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Streetsville Legion
WILLIAM (BILL) DROY


1954 - 2020
WILLIAM (BILL) DROY Obituary
DROY, WILLIAM (BILL) July 26, 1954 - January 31, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) Droy. He passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was always full of life and laughter. He will be greatly missed by his daughter (Carly Droy) and his son (Cory Droy). He was a member of the Streetsville Legion and loved spending time there, usually playing snooker. We will have a Celebration of Life for him on Saturday, March 28th, at the Streetsville Legion from 1-5 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
