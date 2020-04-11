Home

WILLIAM "BILL" DUXBURY

DUXBURY, WILLIAM "BILL" September 19, 1932 - April 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle, at the age of 87. Loving husband of 60 years to Winifred. Cherished father to May-Jean (Randy) and Sandra (Mark) as well as a proud grandfather to Isis. "Sweet William" will also be remembered by extended family and friends. A gracious thank you to the Durham Region LHIN Team for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or The Toronto Humane Society are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
