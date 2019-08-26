EBERLIN, William (Bill) November 17, 1920 - August 23, 2019 Died peacefully at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Dorothy (nee Simmonds). Cherished father of Susan Kopulos (George), Warren (Mary Ellen), Ross (Melanie) and Grant (Diane). The proud grandfather of David Kopulos (Hilary), Amy (James), Kathryn, Ryan, Jason (Melissa), Rachel, Lindsay, Kaitlin and great-grandfather of Hazel. Longtime employee of the City of Toronto and Metropolitan Toronto Audit Departments. Funeral service to be held at the MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-485-5572), at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019