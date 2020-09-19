HUSBAND, WILLIAM EDMUND (TED) Peacefully, with his family by his side, Ted passed away on September 16, 2020 at Trillium Manor in Orillia at the age of 63. Cherished by his wife of 41 years Joanne. Beloved father of Jessica Masschaele (Michael), Charles Husband (Stephanie) and Ted Husband (Amanda Adams). Loving son of Peggy Husband of Bala, and brother to Donna Coulson (Andy), Lynne Campbell (Donald) and Mary Asbil (Andrew). Predeceased by his father, Ted Husband of Bala. He will forever be remembered by his grandsons Paul and Ryan. His nieces and nephews will miss their fun-loving "Uncle Teddy". Born in Toronto, Ted was a multi-talented musician with an entertainer's personality and a love of the arts. He was a dedicated teacher for 32 years, his early years with the Scarborough Board of Education and 24 years with the Simcoe County District School Board. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Trillium Manor for the loving care given to Ted. Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trillium Manor in Orillia. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundell funeralhome.com