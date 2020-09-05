BOOKS, WILLIAM EDWARD (BILL) 1938 - 2020 The family is saddened to report that Bill passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Qualicum Beach, British Columbia. He was the oldest son of the late Jack and Marie Books of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Bill is survived by his sisters, Donna (Carl) Sachetti and Leslee (Peter) Rivet, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and by his brothers, John (Margaret Ann) Books, of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Winston (Meg) Books, of Ajax, Ontario and Tracy (Kathy) Books, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was predeceased by his brother, the late Joseph (Ghislaine) Books, of Hilton Beach and Sudbury, Ontario. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and by his delightful furry bundle, Missy, his constant companion in retirement. Bill has been cremated, and as per his wishes, no service will be held. To leave condolences for the family go to the Qualicum Beach Memorial Service website at qbmemorial.ca