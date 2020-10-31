JOHNSTON, William Edward William Johnston, born on April 19, 1932, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with cancer in his home in Brampton, on the morning of October 24, 2020. A longtime resident and businessman in Brampton, William founded Bramgate Volkswagen in March 1967. For the past 53 years, William served as owner and President of Bramgate Volkswagen, Audi of Mississauga and Audi Brampton. This past Tuesday, October 20th, his career culminated in him accepting the 2020 Brampton Businessman of the Year award. William is survived by his wife of 56 years Margaret; his two sons: Bill and Brad; his daughters-in-law: Pam and Alissa; and his two granddaughters: Stephanie and Olivia. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life held at a more appropriate time in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the William Osler System Health Foundation. To make a donation or leave a condolence, please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com