MAINPRIZE, William (Bill) Edward June 26, 1933 - June 9, 2020 With heartfelt sadness we announce that William (Bill) passed away at North York General Hospital on June 9, 2020, at the age of 86 after beating COVID-19 and enduring a long valiant battle with Parkinson's. In 1964 Bill and his new bride, Marguerite, moved to the newly-developed Willowdale, Leslie and Nymark neighbourhood where he lived for 48 years. He could be counted on to tell stories and quirky jokes to anyone who would listen to him on his daily walks with his dog. He had a 40-year career at IBM, which always stood for "I'm Bill Mainprize". Bill was known for sharing his overwhelming kindness, gentleness, infectious laugh, happiness and wonderful piano playing. Bill had a gift with important dates and memories for everyone he met. Bill would recall a fact, date or memory to express his love. There was never a visit without a reminder of how many days it was until your next birthday, anniversary, or what day of the week we would be celebrating. Bill's jokes, and sharp memory of all his relationships, created numerous friendships with a heartfelt attention to detail which made all those who knew him feel special. He loved and was much-loved. Above all, Bill took immense pride in his family and friends. He was happiest spending time at the family cottage on Georgian Bay in Balm Beach, any family occasion (especially when cake was involved), riding his bike, anything to do with trains and in recent years reading a good book. Father to Geoff (Lisa), Susan (Bruce) and Brian, brother to Betty, grandfather to Marguerite, Mackenzie, Sarah, John, Kendra and Rowan and predeceased by his loving wife Marguerite Yvonne. A special thanks to the staff at Extendicare-Bayview, especially Marcy, Linda and Ruby and at Glynwood-Revera, notably Aziz and Bea for their exceptional care. At this time, private funeral services have been entrusted to Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Toronto followed by a burial at Park Lawn Cemetery. However, his family is planning a post-pandemic Celebration of Life at a later date when all who loved him can attend.



