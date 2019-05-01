MORRISON, WILLIAM EDWARD Peacefully took his last breath at Spencer House in Orillia, on Friday, April 26, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband of the late Grace Morrison. Loving Father of Nancy (Gordon) and the late Bill (Donna). Cherished Grandpa to Suzanne (Jeremy), Ashlen, Kirsten and Tyler (Angela). He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Saturday, May 4th, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society, St. John's Anglican Church, Ida, Ontario and Bethune United Church, Baysville, Ontario.

