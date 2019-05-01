WILLIAM EDWARD MORRISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM EDWARD MORRISON.
Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Obituary

MORRISON, WILLIAM EDWARD Peacefully took his last breath at Spencer House in Orillia, on Friday, April 26, 2019, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband of the late Grace Morrison. Loving Father of Nancy (Gordon) and the late Bill (Donna). Cherished Grandpa to Suzanne (Jeremy), Ashlen, Kirsten and Tyler (Angela). He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Saturday, May 4th, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society, St. John's Anglican Church, Ida, Ontario and Bethune United Church, Baysville, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.