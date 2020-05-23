William Edward Stanbridge

February 15, 1932 - May 15, 2020

Peacefully at home, with his wife beside him. Beloved husband of Lois Ann and devoted father of Joanne, Barbara Steele (Scot) and Peter Stanbridge (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Nicholas and Annie Steele and C.J. and Dana Stanbridge. His career in aeronautical engineering took him from work on the Avro Arrow to the space shuttle's Canadarm. In his eighth decade, he achieved a lifetime dream by earning his pilot's licence at the Brampton Flying Club. Sailing was his passion, and he will be sadly missed by "the gang" from the Mimico Cruising Club. Bill enjoyed every minute of his visits to Barb and Scot's cottage, especially his blissful hours beside the fireplace with his family. His warmth, integrity and humility endeared him to everyone who knew him. Special thanks to Dr. Adesanya and Ann Margaret and the oncology team at Trillium Queensway, and to the caregivers from the Chartwell Grenadier Residence and VHA Services, for the warmth and kindess they provided over many months. Thanks to Dr. Johnstone, Fayron Ambrose and staff of the Dorothy Ley Hospice, who also provided compassionate support. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the oncology unit of the Queensway Health Centre (Trillium Health Partners) or to the Canadian Blood Services would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.

