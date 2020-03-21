Home

WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" TOWNS

TOWNS, WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" Bill passed away at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at age 95. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Helen (nee Botting), Bill is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ruth Bell-Towns of Bracebridge. Dear father of Susan Lancaster (John), Katherine Towns (Richard) of Toronto, and Bill Towns Jr. (Janet) of Bracebridge. Proud grandfather of Zoë Lancaster, Brittany Lancaster (Steve), Claire Towns (Javier), and Will Towns (Jocelyn). Great-grandfather of Alice Towarnicki and Madeline Lancaster. Bill served as Registrar of Deeds for the District of Muskoka from 1947-1979, and was a member of the Rotary Club for over 70 years. A service to remember Bill will be held at the Bracebridge United Church in the coming weeks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home of Bracebridge. Memorial donations made to support the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or Bracebridge United Church would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
