Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" WILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" WILTON Obituary
WILTON, WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD February 20, 1936 – January 2, 2020 Suddenly passed away on January 2, 2020 at Southlake Regional Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Liz", his children Steven (Patricia), Kelly (Dustin) and Leslie (David), his grandchildren Andre, Kristy, Clay, Allison, Connor and Maddy and his great-grandson Wesley. Bill was predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Violet Wilton and siblings Kay, Ada, Charlie, Tommy, Joe and Donnie and his granddaughter Cara. Bill was a gifted story teller and salesman, which served him well building his business for over 45 years, Wilton Lawn Equipment LTD. He had a passion for working on his farm with chickens, gardens and maple syrup. He enjoyed travelling with his loving wife Liz, playing golf and driving his favourite red Corvette. He loved his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He always looked forward to spending time at the cottage, overlooking Georgian Bay, sitting on the deck, sharing laughs with family, friends and neighbours. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be the following day Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at R.S. Kane at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -