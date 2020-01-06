|
WILTON, WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD February 20, 1936 – January 2, 2020 Suddenly passed away on January 2, 2020 at Southlake Regional Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Liz", his children Steven (Patricia), Kelly (Dustin) and Leslie (David), his grandchildren Andre, Kristy, Clay, Allison, Connor and Maddy and his great-grandson Wesley. Bill was predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Violet Wilton and siblings Kay, Ada, Charlie, Tommy, Joe and Donnie and his granddaughter Cara. Bill was a gifted story teller and salesman, which served him well building his business for over 45 years, Wilton Lawn Equipment LTD. He had a passion for working on his farm with chickens, gardens and maple syrup. He enjoyed travelling with his loving wife Liz, playing golf and driving his favourite red Corvette. He loved his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He always looked forward to spending time at the cottage, overlooking Georgian Bay, sitting on the deck, sharing laughs with family, friends and neighbours. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be the following day Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at R.S. Kane at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020