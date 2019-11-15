EISEN, WILLIAM (BILL) William (Bill) Eisen passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 at the age of 93. He was the son of Harry and Dora Eisen. He is survived by his two children, his brother Mickey Eisen of San Clemente, California. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and their children. Though he will be greatly missed, the family takes comfort knowing he is reunited with his beloved wife, Madeline.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019