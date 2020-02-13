|
|
ENDERWICK, WILLIAM (BILL) William (Bill) Enderwick, of Stouffville, entered into the presence of his Lord peacefully, on February 10, 2020, in his 85th year at Hillsdale Terraces, in Oshawa. Predeceased by first wife Joan of 42 years and second wife Sheila of 14 years. Loving father of Ian (Heather), Ken (Tina), and David (Sue). Adoring granddad of Will, Cameron, Scott, Kyle, Dawson and Devon. Dear brother of Bob, Helen and predeceased by sister Marion. Bill opened Stouffville Sales and Service in 1968 and was a longtime Cub leader with Scouts Canada. He enjoyed microcars and cottage life during his retirement. Family and friends will be welcomed for a Celebration of Life reception at EastRidge Evangelical Missionary Church, 12485 Tenth Line, Stouffville, on Saturday, February 15th, from 1 – 4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020