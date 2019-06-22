Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ERSKINE MARTIN. View Sign Obituary

MARTIN, WILLIAM ERSKINE On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Bill passed peacefully at North York General Hospital, with his family holding his hands, following a devastating car accident on June 13th. He was 83-years-young. Darling high school sweetheart, husband and best friend for 63 years to Jane Isabel Mowat. They met in 1954, in the choir at Oakwood Collegiate Institute (best in TO in the '50s!). Son of Bill and Agnes Martin, dearly loved by late son Graham Douglas, daughter Lynne, granddaughter Super-girl, Sarah Steed (Grant), great-grandsons Taran, William and Dylan. He was a cousin to Pat Stanley, much loved uncle to many Mowat nieces and nephews, especially Pat Wood and many cousins in New Zealand. He worked in management for Bell Canada for 37 years, then for Nortel 8 years, where he travelled abroad extensively. He and Jane were both born and raised in Toronto and have always loved our city. He had a memory like no other, for songs as old as those of the '30s, '40s and '50s. Bill memorized poetry of every kind and could send a room into uproarious laughter with his sense of humour. His refuge since his serious accident last August had been the music and choir at St. Tim's, Jonathan and the people in it. Friends and acquaintances considered him a kind, humorous and gentle man of integrity. He believed in organ donation, but sadly his were refused. The Funeral/Memorial service will be on Monday, June 24th, at 2 p.m., at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, Agincourt, 4125 Sheppard Ave. East. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sleeping Children Around the World, 28 Pinehurst Cres., Toronto, M9A 3A5, 416-231-1841, toll free, 1-866-321-1841,

MARTIN, WILLIAM ERSKINE On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Bill passed peacefully at North York General Hospital, with his family holding his hands, following a devastating car accident on June 13th. He was 83-years-young. Darling high school sweetheart, husband and best friend for 63 years to Jane Isabel Mowat. They met in 1954, in the choir at Oakwood Collegiate Institute (best in TO in the '50s!). Son of Bill and Agnes Martin, dearly loved by late son Graham Douglas, daughter Lynne, granddaughter Super-girl, Sarah Steed (Grant), great-grandsons Taran, William and Dylan. He was a cousin to Pat Stanley, much loved uncle to many Mowat nieces and nephews, especially Pat Wood and many cousins in New Zealand. He worked in management for Bell Canada for 37 years, then for Nortel 8 years, where he travelled abroad extensively. He and Jane were both born and raised in Toronto and have always loved our city. He had a memory like no other, for songs as old as those of the '30s, '40s and '50s. Bill memorized poetry of every kind and could send a room into uproarious laughter with his sense of humour. His refuge since his serious accident last August had been the music and choir at St. Tim's, Jonathan and the people in it. Friends and acquaintances considered him a kind, humorous and gentle man of integrity. He believed in organ donation, but sadly his were refused. The Funeral/Memorial service will be on Monday, June 24th, at 2 p.m., at St. Timothy's Anglican Church, Agincourt, 4125 Sheppard Ave. East. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sleeping Children Around the World, 28 Pinehurst Cres., Toronto, M9A 3A5, 416-231-1841, toll free, 1-866-321-1841, www.scaw.org ,- or the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close