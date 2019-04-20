BALFOUR, WILLIAM FRANCIS ALBERT Died April 15, 2019, in his 98th year, in Peterborough, Ontario. Bill served 6 years in the Canadian Army (Toronto Scottish Regiment) and worked for 40 years at Canada Post. Bill's sons (Charles and John) are holding a "Celebration Of Life" service April 27th at 2 p.m. at St. John The Evangelist Anglican Church, 99 Brock St., Peterborough, Ontario. Reception to follow. Hopefully many of Bill's family and friends will be able to attend this gathering. If desired donations may be made in Bill's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019