DeLISLE, William Francis With great sadness we announce the passing of our father, on March 5, 2019, in his 85th year. Loved husband of the late Althea. Survived by his 4 children AnnaMarie/Martin, Harold/Taili, Michael/ Margo and Laura. Also his much-loved grandson Jade and siblings Marylou, Judy, Donna, Starr and Johnny. Services will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, on Monday, March 18, 2019. 10:00 a.m. gathering, 11:00 a.m. service, refreshments to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019