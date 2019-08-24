HOWELL, WILLIAM FRANCIS "BILL" Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Collingwood Hospital, in his 84th year. Bill, beloved husband of Suzanne; will be lovingly remembered by his sons Will (Crenilda) and Michael Howell and daughter Samantha (Christopher) Gooderham. He will be forever cherished by his grandchildren Jeff, Jason, Kaitlyn, Adriana, Hayden, Tiana, Theodore, Ryden, Robyn and Abigail. Bill is survived by his sisters Margaret Rindfleisch and Mary Lynn (Doug) Haslam. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 8th, from 2-5 p.m. at Samantha's house - please contact family members for address. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Friends may visit Bill's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019