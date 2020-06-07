JOHNSTON, WILLIAM FRANCIS (WILLIE) Proud member of Toronto Police Service for 39 years. Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved Husband and best friend to Debbie. Cherished Father to Michael (Jane), Ashleigh (Neal Murray), Tiffany (Steve Warham) and Patrick (Hayley). Devoted Papa and Granda to Bailey, Noah, Leah, Matthew, Harry, Zak, Katie and Great-Granda of Oliver and Joshua. Willie will be sadly missed by his extended family friends and all who knew him. Friends will be received at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. Please call the funeral home to set a scheduled arrival time, 905-443-3376. The late Mr. William Johnston will be resting in the vestibule, surrounded by his family inside the Funeral Home. Guests will be invited to stay in their cars and in a line. (Funeral home staff will direct you in the parking lot.) When the guests arrive under the canopy at the front of the funeral home, they will be asked to exit their vehicles and walk in to the vestibule and offer their condolences to the family. A private funeral service will be held for the family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Friends are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the scheduled service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html, password: Arbor2020. At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID-19 (https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Durham Region Cancer Centre. "Glory, glory Man United"
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 7, 2020.