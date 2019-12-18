WILLIAM FRANK ROWLEY

Obituary

ROWLEY, WILLIAM FRANK It is with sadness and fond memories we announce the passing of William Rowley of Rockwood, on Saturday December 14, 2019 in his 88th year. Son of the late William Rowley and Anna Rowley Hull (Skitch). Predeceased by the love of his life Jacqueline Rowley (Keith) 2000, and brother Gordon Rowley 2008. Loving father to Wendy Hardy and her husband Jason. Grandfather to Derek, Paige and Roxanne. The family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Service for Bill will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 4 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or Groves Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donations or condolences can be made at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019
