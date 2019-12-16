ELLISON, WILLIAM FRANKLIN 88, of Stouffville, Ontario, passed away peacefully December 14, 2019, surrounded by those who loved him immensely. He was a man who was defined not just by his character, but by love. He lived a full life guided by integrity, honesty, loyalty and determination. He will be missed deeply as he reunites with the love of his life, Grace, his late wife, who has been waiting for him these past six years. Through his children: Bill, Tisha, Laura, Bob, Michelle, David, and Leanne, he will live on in the cherished memories that they hold in their hearts. He was always so proud of his grandchildren: Bill, Terri, Caitlin, Alex, Hayden, and Brandon, and their reciprocal love was truly a joy for him. His love proved boundless as the family grew to include great-grandchildren: Haley, Jamie, Jack, Ellie, Owen, Ada, and Porter. Their love and delight in Old Papa filled his heart with happiness. He would not want tears at his passing, for he knew that love is the bond that even death cannot part. He will forever be in our hearts. We love you, Dad. Friends are invited to join us and share their memories of Bill on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The gathering will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough (east of Kennedy Rd.), from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Operation Smile Canada", Dad's favourite charity, would be appreciated.

