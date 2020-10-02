1/
WILLIAM "BILL" FRASER
FRASER, WILLIAM "BILL" Born February 19, 1921. Passed away suddenly, Monday, September 28, 2020, at home. He was 99. Loving husband of Shirley for 67 years. Father to Brooke (deceased), Lori (David), and Scott. Oldest of four, his predeceased siblings, Bettie (Austin) Gordon, and Robert. Grandfather to Jordan Bursach and Sean Fraser. Born in Toronto but Scarborough resident since 1953. Veteran of WWII. Proudly served in the RCAF for 3 years and then worked at Bell Canada for 37 years until retirement. Member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Scarborough. He was always a gentleman and lived quietly, although he seemingly found someone he knew, no matter where he went. We all expected him to reach 100 years. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Graveside Service on Friday, October 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please give to St Andrews Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choosing.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
