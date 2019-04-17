CRAIG, WILLIAM FRASER Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Fraser Craig of Bradford and formerly of Buttonville, at 78 years of age. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Beatrice Craig. Loving brother of John Craig and Janet (Rory) Roberts. Dear uncle of Michelle, Susan, Sarah (Stefan) and Fraser (Erin) and their families. Fraser will also be fondly remembered by Greta. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment Buttonville Cemetery. In Fraser's memory, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019