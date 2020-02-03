Home

Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
WILLIAM FREDERIC "BILL" BURT

WILLIAM FREDERIC "BILL" BURT Obituary
BURT, WILLIAM FREDERIC "BILL" July 27, 1935 - January 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully at The Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, on Friday, January 31, 2020, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Joyce and the late Pauline (affectionately known as Gay). Loving father of Steven (Donna) and Patricia and stepfather to Susan and Drew (Natalie). Proud poppa to Emily, Alexandra, Nicholas, Emma and Zoe. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his cousin Nan Savery of Peterborough and his brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Jackie Carson of Hamilton. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Hill House Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion during Bill's final days. Friends may call at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Pkwy. S., Aurora, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hill House Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
