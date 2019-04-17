ALLEN, William Frederick "Fred" Passed away peacefully at River Glen Haven Long Term Care in Sutton on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of the late Mae and beloved father of Brenda. Survived by his brother Jim (Carol) and sister-in-law Sandra and predeceased by his brothers Jack and Hugh (Ruth) and sisters Jean (John) and Patricia. Fred will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019