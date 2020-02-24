|
|
HANNAH, William (BILL) FREDERICK LEE Bill peacefully passed away on February 20, 2020 at the Leaside Retirement Residence at the age of 84. A son of Robert and Eva Hannah, a dear husband to Marie and a loving father to Steven (Debbie). Bill will be missed by his sister Ruth (Westwood), and is predeceased by his sisters, Irene (White), Violet (Allen), Marion (Little) and his brothers, Robert and Richard Hannah. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and in particular Neil Johnston, whose love and passion for Bill was incredible. Bill was a caring grandfather to Caitlynn, Kevin and Michelle and leaves behind two sweet great-grandchildren, Alana and Haley. Bill was a very well respected and accomplished executive accountant and manager for Canadian National Railway for 36 years. He was a very avid sportsman which included his passion for bowling, curling, billiards and he enjoyed coaching and watching baseball. However, his real love though, was for golf which he enjoyed for many years on countless beautiful courses. William Hannah, with his warm heart always made those that he met smile and feel welcomed. He will be remembered for being an exceptional kind and caring gentleman to everyone he met. Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at the Leaside Retirement Residence. A memorial for William Hannah is being planned and will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020