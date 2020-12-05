GAGE, William (Bill) 1936 - 2020 Bill died peacefully on November 29th, in the home he built for his family 57 years ago, with his loving wife Marg for 60 years by his bedside. Cherished father of his children, Cathy Champagne (Eric), Barbara Nicholson (Rob) and James (Bonnie). Much loved grandpa to Jason, Christopher and Brandon. Bill will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. He was the eldest of three brothers, Peter (Heather) and predeceased by Mike (Rosemarie). There will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to Cancer Assistance Services Halton Hills (CASHh), Bill's favourite charity.



