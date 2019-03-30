Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GARNER ECCLESTONE. View Sign

ECCLESTONE, WILLIAM GARNER Bill passed away peacefully March 10, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. Survived by wife Pamela Tobin, daughter Andrea Ecclestone, children of Pamela - Kelly (George), Kevin, and Kyle (Jenny), cherished grandchildren Samantha, Daniel, Kade, Braeden, Reese, Tennyson, Tristan, Georgia. Survived by his sister Mary Benson of Lake Placid, NY. Sadly missed by his family, friends and the Ducheck family. Born in Halifax, NS, April 24, 1941, spent his teen and adult life in Toronto and King City. He attended St. Michael's College and pursued a sales career with Seiberling and Goodyear Canada, retiring in 1986. Bill had a passion for the outdoors, loved nature and always looked forward to spending time at the cottage in Rosseau. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 6th, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 14485 Jane Street, King City, ON. Celebration of Life to follow in the church hall. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Cardiac ICU, Southlake Regional Health Foundation. Online condolences may be made at

10366 Yonge Street

Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8

(905) 884-1062

