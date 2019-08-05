Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GEORGE "BILL" BOLTON. View Sign Service Information Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home 509 River Road West Wasaga Beach , ON L9Z 2X2 (705)-429-8766 Obituary

BOLTON, WILLIAM GEORGE "BILL" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of retired Metropolitan Toronto Police Officer and RCMP Sgt. Bill Bolton on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the General & Marine Hospital – Collingwood, at the age of 79 years. Bill of Wasaga Beach, loving husband of Fran Bolton for over 48 years. Beloved father of Jannine and Elicia Bolton. Cherished Grandfather of Gemma. Bill leaves behind his sister Bonnie, niece Cindy (Eugenio) and her family. He will also be missed by many dear friends, neighbours, Matthew and his "other daughters" Amanda, Heather, Kerri and Rosanna. Bill's pride and joy were his garden and his dog Piper. He also always looked forward to family visits, police breakfasts and watching the Blue Jays play. The family would like to send a big thank you to all the doctors and nursing staff at General & Marine Hospital for their great care towards Bill and their family. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home – Wasaga Beach Chapel. If desired, a donation to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation for the care provided to Bill or to the Sickkids Foundation for their amazing care provided to cherished granddaughter Gemma, would be appreciated by his family. Most of all we remember Bill for his love of family, he was so proud of us all! "Happy Trails"





