William George BUIST

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William George BUIST.

BUIST, William George Peacefully, at the age of 95. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Habkirk). Survived by daughter Linda. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (two stoplights west of Yonge Street).
logo
Funeral Home
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.