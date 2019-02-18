BUIST, William George Peacefully, at the age of 95. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Habkirk). Survived by daughter Linda. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto (two stoplights west of Yonge Street).
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019