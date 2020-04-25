KNOTT, William George It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our father Bill. He passed peacefully, in his 77th year at Centenary Hospital, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a long battle with a number of health issues. Bill will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many family and friends, including his children, Michele (Rob) and Jeff (Katey); his brother Fred (Christine) and sister Ann (Gord); his grandchildren, who he was so proud of, Samantha, Tyler, Molly and Matthew. A special thank you to his cousin Ida (the old girl) for her friendship. In keeping with our Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral service. XOXO

