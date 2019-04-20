Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GEORGE STEVENS. View Sign

STEVENS, WILLIAM GEORGE Peacefully in his 73rd year with family at his side George passed on April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his sister Rosina Ford-King, two brothers Jim and Earl Stevens and survived by sister Florence Brown. Uncle to Steve Ford-King, Sandra Pack, Margaret Dawson, Susan Muller, Beverly Stephenson, Tom Brown, Jim Brown, Jonella Stevens-Gilsdorf and Christine Stevens. Great and grand uncle to many. George was a loyal and hard working employee. A caring family member, good friend and exceptional neighbour who will be missed.

STEVENS, WILLIAM GEORGE Peacefully in his 73rd year with family at his side George passed on April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his sister Rosina Ford-King, two brothers Jim and Earl Stevens and survived by sister Florence Brown. Uncle to Steve Ford-King, Sandra Pack, Margaret Dawson, Susan Muller, Beverly Stephenson, Tom Brown, Jim Brown, Jonella Stevens-Gilsdorf and Christine Stevens. Great and grand uncle to many. George was a loyal and hard working employee. A caring family member, good friend and exceptional neighbour who will be missed. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close