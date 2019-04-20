STEVENS, WILLIAM GEORGE Peacefully in his 73rd year with family at his side George passed on April 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his sister Rosina Ford-King, two brothers Jim and Earl Stevens and survived by sister Florence Brown. Uncle to Steve Ford-King, Sandra Pack, Margaret Dawson, Susan Muller, Beverly Stephenson, Tom Brown, Jim Brown, Jonella Stevens-Gilsdorf and Christine Stevens. Great and grand uncle to many. George was a loyal and hard working employee. A caring family member, good friend and exceptional neighbour who will be missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019