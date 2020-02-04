|
TOWNLEY, WILLIAM GEORGE Peacefully, at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Beryl (nee Lindsay). Loving father of Cathy (Alex) Grubb and Judy (Dave Levin) Schmidt. Dear grandfather of Neil, Suzanne, Erin, Craig, Lisa and many great-grandchildren. William was predeceased by his brothers, Bob, Gord, Jack and Harvey. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Details of a private celebration of life to be arranged at a later date. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020