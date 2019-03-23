Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GEORGE VINE. View Sign

VINE, WILLIAM GEORGE February 24, 1932 - March 13, 2019 With sadness, Carol, Cathy, Chris and Collier announce the passing of William (Bill) George Vine. Bill died peacefully at Christie Gardens where he received wonderful care and love from devoted staff who will remember him for his smile, his gentle manner and his dancing. He was older brother to Ann Lamb, grandfather to Houston and Emma and father-in-law to Charlie, Jean-Louis and Lori. Pat Douglas and Kevin Shortt were dear friends. As a social worker, educator and counsellor, Bill spent his life supporting people and advocating for the well-being of others. He will be missed by all for his warmth and compassion. In his memory, donations can be made to The Christie Gardens Foundation, the Alzheimer Society, The 519, or The Community One Foundation. Aquamation and burial will take place in Bill's home town of Napanee, entrusted to Wartman Funeral Home. A reception will be held in Toronto at Christie Gardens on Sunday, March 31st at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and share stories and fond memories. Online condolences at

