McCALLEN, WILLIAM GERALD ("GERRY") Peacefully passed away with his family at his side, in Southlake Regional Health Care Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in his 78th year. Son of the late William and Molly McCallen. Loving father to daughters Renee and the late Laurie. Loving grandfather to Paige, Carly and Shaun. Great-grandfather to Ashley. Dearly missed and lovingly remembered by brother Paul (Barb) and predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers John, Pat, Mike, Barney and Stephen. Affectionately remembered by cousin Eugene (Ginette). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to brother-in-law Sam - a willing cohort to many of Gerry's demands! An avid golfer, Gerry will be seeing The Masters this weekend from a terrific vantage point. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S., (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Sunday, April 14 from 1 pm - 5 pm. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday morning, April 15 at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GERALD ("GERRY") McCALLEN.
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019