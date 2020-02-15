|
GIBSON, WILLIAM (BILL) On February 10, 2020, Bill peacefully left us to continue his passion on the fairways and greens in heaven. His love for golf was only surpassed by the 50 years he shared with his love and soulmate Merlene (née Vieira). Their trips to Aruba, evening happy hours, and quality time with family and friends created so many wonderful memories. Sadly Parkinson's and cancer ended his round far too soon. He will be missed by all, including his brother John and sisters Linda and Barbara, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and their families, as well as his buddies at Summit Golf Club. A special thanks to Dr. L. Markson, Dr. S. Kassam, Dr. K. Mulhern and the staff at Southlake Hospital for their outstanding care. A celebration of Bill's life will be held with family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada or Southlake Foundation is appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020