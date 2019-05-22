Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GORDON (BILL) ALEXANDER. View Sign Obituary

ALEXANDER, WILLIAM (BILL) GORDON February 10, 1926 - May 17, 2019 William (Bill) Alexander passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at the Carlingwood Residence in Ottawa at the age of 93. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth (Manning) of 58 years and his parents Gordon and Edith of Toronto. He is survived by his brother David (the late Mary) and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, including the Hemmerick family. Always kind, eloquent and gracious, Bill had a long career with Crown Life and enjoyed his church community, friends at Raven Lake, Kiwanis Club, travelling, tennis, art, music, reading and bridge. Funeral to be held Saturday, May 25th at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2737 Bayview Ave., followed by a reception and interment. Donations in Bill's memory to a charity of choice are welcome.

