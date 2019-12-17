Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM GORDON (BILL) ATKINS. View Sign Service Information Dixon-Garland Funeral Home 166 Main Street North Markham , ON L3P 1Y3 (905)-294-2030 Obituary

ATKINS, WILLIAM (BILL) GORDON It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Bill, in his 97th year on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Veteran's Wing of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Gloria Atkins; a devoted father to Peter (Susie), Ardith (Garry), Laura (John); a cherished grandfather to Jennifer, Robert, Elizabeth, April, Kendra, Erich, Keegan, Gavin, Jordyn; and great-grandfather to Moses, Colton, Carter, Chantelle, Abigail, Brayden, Victoria, Charlotte, and Mylah. Bill was born on January 30, 1923 in Morden, Manitoba to William Carl and Margaret Jane Atkins. Bill and Gloria were the center of the Atkins family. Bill was a conscientious optometrist in the Willowdale district of North York. Over 32 years of retirement, he enjoyed life in Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, summers at the Lake Simcoe Cottage, 9 years of loving care residing in Markham with Ardith and Garry, and most recently, outstanding care at Sunnybrook Veteran's K Wing. Bill's passions for gardening, square dancing, flowers, sunsets over the lake and spending time with family mirrored Gloria's. Bill led by example to be kind, be thankful, share smiles, and cherish family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Central United Church, 131 Main St., Unionville. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Sunnybrook HSC Veteran's K1W. Donations may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation and Sunnybrook HSC – Veteran's K Wing.

